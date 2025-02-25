SANA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sana Biotechnology SANA, a clinical-stage company, is expected to report its fourth-quarter results soon. The company leverages its proprietary hypoimmune technology to develop cell engineering programs for treating type 1 diabetes (T1D), B-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases and oncology indications.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SANA’s loss per share in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at 25 cents. The company currently does not generate any revenues.

Let's see how things have shaped up for the upcoming quarterly release.

Factors to Consider Regarding SANA’s Q4 Earnings

In the absence of a marketed product, investors are advised to look forward to the company’s pipeline updates in the upcoming earnings call.

Last month, Sana Bio announced positive initial results from a potentially groundbreaking T1D study of its experimental cell therapy, UP421. Notably, in the investigator-sponsored, first-in-human study, UP421 was transplanted into a patient with T1D without the use of any immunosuppression. UP421 is being developed in partnership with Uppsala University Hospital.

The study results were evaluated four weeks after intramuscular cell transplantation, confirming pancreatic beta cells' survival and functionality in the first treated T1D patient. The results were supported by the presence of circulating C-peptide, a biomarker indicating insulin production by the transplanted beta cells.

In the past three months, SANA shares have gained 17.6% against the industry’s 2% decline.

Sana Bio is trying to revolutionize the market for T1D treatments using primary islet cell transplantation. It aims to eliminate the need for immunosuppression by preventing both allogeneic and autoimmune rejection.

Currently, the study continues to evaluate the safety, persistence and function of transplanted cells in the treated T1D patient. Investors can expect an update from the company on the upcoming earnings call.

Sana Bio’s clinical pipeline comprises two other candidates, SC291 and SC262, which are being developed in separate early-stage studies, GLEAM and VIVID, for a variety of autoimmune and oncology indications, respectively. Updates from these studies are also expected in the fourth-quarter earnings release.

Research and Development expenses are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter primarily due to lower personnel-related and laboratory costs following workforce reductions and reduced research expenditures, as part of the company's strategic repositioning, in 2023.

General and Administrative expenses are expected to decline in the upcoming quarterly release due to reduced costs from Sana Bio’s canceled Fremont facility, lower legal and consulting fees, and decreased personnel expenses due to a smaller workforce.

SANA’s Earnings Surprise History

Sana Bio has a mixed earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 3.98%. In the last reported quarter, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 3.85%.

Earnings Whispers for SANA

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Sana Bio this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SANA’s Earnings ESP: SANA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 25 cents per share.

SANA’s Zacks Rank: SANA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

argenx ARGX has an Earnings ESP of +29.90% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ARGX’s shares have gained 3.1% in the past three months. argenx beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 339.37%.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of PCRX have surged 50.5% in the past three months. PCRX beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once, and missed the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 7.13%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MIRM has an Earnings ESP of +37.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of MIRM have surged 12.8% in the past three months. MIRM beat on earnings in one of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in the remaining three occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 26.03%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

argenex SE (ARGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.