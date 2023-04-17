Sana Biotechnology (SANA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: SANA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.32, changing hands as high as $5.69 per share. Sana Biotechnology Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SANA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SANA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.99 per share, with $9.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.