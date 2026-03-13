BioTech
SANA

Sana Biotechnology Reports Continued Positive 14-Month Results In Type 1 Diabetes Cell-Therapy Study

March 13, 2026 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) reported continued positive clinical results through 14 months from its first-in-human study evaluating islet-cell transplantation without immunosuppression, reinforcing the potential of its hypoimmune (HIP) cell-engineering platform.

The study, conducted at Uppsala University Hospital, involves transplanting UP421, an allogeneic primary islet-cell therapy engineered with Sana's HIP technology, into a patient with type 1 diabetes. The goal is to enable transplanted insulin-producing cells to survive and function without the need for lifelong immune-suppressing drugs.

14-Months Results

According to the company, the transplanted cells:

-Survived long-term and continued to producing insulin.

-Showed circulating C-peptide levels at month 14 comparable to the first six months.

-Demonstrated increased insulin secretion during a mixed-meal tolerance test.

-Showed no safety issues.

-Remained undetected by the immune system, indicating successful immune evasion.

Improved glycemic control between months 12 and 14 was associated with stronger beta-cell function, highlighting the importance of glucose management in optimizing transplanted-cell performance.

Next Steps: Advancing SC451 Toward the Clinic

Sana is now preparing to advance SC451, its HIP-modified, stem-cell-derived islet-cell therapy designed as a one-time treatment for type 1 diabetes. The company expects to file an IND application and begin a Phase 1 trial as early as this year.

SC451 aims to deliver durable, normal blood glucose without insulin injections or immunosuppression, offering a potentially transformative option for patients.

SANA has traded between $1.26 and $6.55 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $3.30, up 7.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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