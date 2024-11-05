Sana Biotechnology price target lowered to $8 from $11 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Sana Biotechnology (SANA) to $8 from $11 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm adapted its model to remove SC291 oncology sales, and have instead modeled SC262 in the post-CD19 CAR-T setting, which is a smaller market opportunity.

