Sana Biotechnology, Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$49.07 million

The company's earnings totaled -$49.07 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$88.12 million, or -$0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sana Biotechnology, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$54.79 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

