Sana Biotechnology downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at JMP Securities

November 05, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

JMP Securities downgraded Sana Biotechnology (SANA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target after the company announced a portfolio reprioritization. The firm cites uncertainty associated with the company’s various data readouts for the downgrade. It now sees Sana shares as fairly valued.

