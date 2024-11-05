Sana Biotechnology downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded Sana Biotechnology (SANA) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target after the company announced a portfolio reprioritization. The firm cites uncertainty associated with the company’s various data readouts for the downgrade. It now sees Sana shares as fairly valued.

