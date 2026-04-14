BioTech
SANA

Sana Announces Strategic Collaboration With Mayo Clinic For Developing Type-1 Diabetes Therapy SC451

April 14, 2026 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), a company developing engineered cell therapies, announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic for developing SC451, an investigational pancreatic islet cell therapy to treat Type-1 diabetes.

SC451 is a gene-modified, stem-cell-derived therapy designed to treat Type-1 diabetes that was developed using Sana's proprietary hypoimmune (HIP) technology. SC451 showed good results in an investigator-led clinical study, maintaining patients of Type-1 diabetes at euglycemia without the need for endogenous insulin or immunosuppression.

As part of the collaboration, the Mayo Clinic will provide end-to-end clinical and operational insights, optimization of workflows, surgical expertise, handling, delivery, and post-treatment management. It also brings experience in clinical trial design and using biomarker identification for patient selection.

Additionally, the Mayo Clinic will provide an equity investment to Sana, with an option for further equity investments in the future.

The company is planning to file an investigational new drug (IND) application and initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for SC451 by this year.

SANA closed Monday at $3.21, up 3.88%. In the overnight market, the stock is up over 25% at $4.02.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SANA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.