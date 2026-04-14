Sana Announces Strategic Collaboration With Mayo Clinic For Developing Type-1 Diabetes Therapy SC451

(RTTNews) - Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), a company developing engineered cell therapies, announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic for developing SC451, an investigational pancreatic islet cell therapy to treat Type-1 diabetes.

SC451 is a gene-modified, stem-cell-derived therapy designed to treat Type-1 diabetes that was developed using Sana's proprietary hypoimmune (HIP) technology. SC451 showed good results in an investigator-led clinical study, maintaining patients of Type-1 diabetes at euglycemia without the need for endogenous insulin or immunosuppression.

As part of the collaboration, the Mayo Clinic will provide end-to-end clinical and operational insights, optimization of workflows, surgical expertise, handling, delivery, and post-treatment management. It also brings experience in clinical trial design and using biomarker identification for patient selection.

Additionally, the Mayo Clinic will provide an equity investment to Sana, with an option for further equity investments in the future.

The company is planning to file an investigational new drug (IND) application and initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for SC451 by this year.

SANA closed Monday at $3.21, up 3.88%. In the overnight market, the stock is up over 25% at $4.02.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.