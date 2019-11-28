San Miguel wins consent to amend terms of US$ bonds

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (IFR) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel said holders of its US$516.376m 4.875% bonds due 2023 have given consent to amend certain terms to bring them in line with those on its recent Ps10bn (US$198m) retail bond issue.

It offered bondholders US$2 per US$1,000 in principal amount if they granted consent by November 15.

Standard Chartered was sole solicitation agent, and DF King was information and tabulation agent.

San Miguel is also seeking consent from holders of its other peso bonds to amend the covenants, in an offer that runs until December 18. This applies to its 4.8243% 2022s, 5.284% 2024s, 5.7613% 2027s, 5.1923% 2022s, 6.250% 2023s, 6.625% 2025s, 7.125% 2028s, and 5.250% 2020s.

