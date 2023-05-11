News & Insights

Dividends
SMPFF

San Miguel Food and Beverage (SMPFF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

May 11, 2023 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

San Miguel Food and Beverage said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 23, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2023 will receive the payment on June 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 231.88%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends

Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMPFF / San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc Shares Held by Institutions

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 3,496K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,444K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares, representing a decrease of 304.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPFF by 72.86% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,682K shares, representing a decrease of 304.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPFF by 71.83% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 665K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 305.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMPFF by 72.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMPFF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.