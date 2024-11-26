San Lorenzo Prepares for Cerro Blanco Drilling

San Lorenzo Gold Corp (TSE:SLG) has released an update.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. is set to begin its first drilling program at the Cerro Blanco target within its Salvadora property, having completed necessary preparations. The site, characterized by a significant soil copper anomaly, holds promising potential for copper and gold deposits similar to those found nearby.

