News & Insights

Stocks

San Lorenzo Prepares for Cerro Blanco Drilling

November 26, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

San Lorenzo Gold Corp (TSE:SLG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. is set to begin its first drilling program at the Cerro Blanco target within its Salvadora property, having completed necessary preparations. The site, characterized by a significant soil copper anomaly, holds promising potential for copper and gold deposits similar to those found nearby.

For further insights into TSE:SLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.