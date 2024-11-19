San Lorenzo Gold Secures Funding for Cerro Blanco

San Lorenzo Gold Corp (TSE:SLG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

San Lorenzo Gold Corp has secured a non-dilutive credit facility to fund its drilling program at the Cerro Blanco target in Chile, enhancing its exploration efforts with a $1,000,000 boost. This move underscores San Lorenzo’s commitment to minimizing shareholder dilution while pursuing significant mineral discoveries.

For further insights into TSE:SLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.