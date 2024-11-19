San Lorenzo Gold Secures Funding for Cerro Blanco

San Lorenzo Gold Corp (TSE:SLG) has released an update.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp has secured a non-dilutive credit facility to fund its drilling program at the Cerro Blanco target in Chile, enhancing its exploration efforts with a $1,000,000 boost. This move underscores San Lorenzo’s commitment to minimizing shareholder dilution while pursuing significant mineral discoveries.
