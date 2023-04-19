San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit (SJT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.51%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 30.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.23 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 12.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJT is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.01% to 7,900K shares. The put/call ratio of SJT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jenkins Wealth holds 60K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Everett Harris holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 48.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 63.73% over the last quarter.

Quantbot Technologies holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 78.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 99.45% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 20K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 23.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 53.61% over the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Trust was established in November 1980 by Trust indenture between Southland Royalty and The Fort Worth National Bank. Pursuant to the indenture, Southland Royalty conveyed to the Trust a 75% net overriding royalty interest (equivalent to a net profit interest) carved out of Southland Royalty’s oil and gas leasehold and royalty interest in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico. This net overriding royalty interest (the “Royalty”) is the principal asset of the Trust. Under the Trust indenture, Compass Bank (successor trustee) as Trustee, has the primary function of collecting monthly net proceeds (“Royalty Income”) attributable to the Royalty and making the monthly distributions to the Unit Holders after deducting administrative expenses and any amounts necessary for cash reserves.

