San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit (SJT) Declares $0.02 Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit said on August 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.45%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 30.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.24 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJT is 0.06%, a decrease of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.90% to 6,586K shares. The put/call ratio of SJT is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 1,346K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,336K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Mcdaniel Terry holds 565K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors holds 507K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

Wealthsource Partners holds 504K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 27.09% over the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Trust was established in November 1980 by Trust indenture between Southland Royalty and The Fort Worth National Bank. Pursuant to the indenture, Southland Royalty conveyed to the Trust a 75% net overriding royalty interest (equivalent to a net profit interest) carved out of Southland Royalty’s oil and gas leasehold and royalty interest in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico. This net overriding royalty interest (the “Royalty”) is the principal asset of the Trust. Under the Trust indenture, Compass Bank (successor trustee) as Trustee, has the primary function of collecting monthly net proceeds (“Royalty Income”) attributable to the Royalty and making the monthly distributions to the Unit Holders after deducting administrative expenses and any amounts necessary for cash reserves.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.