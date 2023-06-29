San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit (SJT) Declares $0.02 Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit said on June 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.91%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 30.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.66 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust - Unit. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJT is 0.07%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.39% to 7,229K shares. The put/call ratio of SJT is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,335K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

K2 Principal Fund holds 1,153K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing a decrease of 107.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 59.81% over the last quarter.

Mcdaniel Terry holds 565K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares, representing a decrease of 43.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 59,953.48% over the last quarter.

Wealthsource Partners holds 476K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Beck Bode holds 277K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 9.07% over the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Trust was established in November 1980 by Trust indenture between Southland Royalty and The Fort Worth National Bank. Pursuant to the indenture, Southland Royalty conveyed to the Trust a 75% net overriding royalty interest (equivalent to a net profit interest) carved out of Southland Royalty’s oil and gas leasehold and royalty interest in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico. This net overriding royalty interest (the “Royalty”) is the principal asset of the Trust. Under the Trust indenture, Compass Bank (successor trustee) as Trustee, has the primary function of collecting monthly net proceeds (“Royalty Income”) attributable to the Royalty and making the monthly distributions to the Unit Holders after deducting administrative expenses and any amounts necessary for cash reserves.

