San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.014 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 250% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJT was $3.04, representing a -6.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.26 and a 118.71% increase over the 52 week low of $1.39.

SJT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SJT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.