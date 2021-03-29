San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.98, the dividend yield is 15.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJT was $3.98, representing a -12.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.54 and a 111.36% increase over the 52 week low of $1.88.

SJT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SJT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

