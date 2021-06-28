San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.018 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.18, the dividend yield is 4.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJT was $5.18, representing a -15.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.14 and a 139.81% increase over the 52 week low of $2.16.

SJT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A).

