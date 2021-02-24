San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.78% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.4, the dividend yield is 15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJT was $4.4, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.54 and a 216.55% increase over the 52 week low of $1.39.

SJT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SJT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.