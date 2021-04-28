San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.096 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 81.13% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.82, the dividend yield is 23.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJT was $4.82, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.87 and a 123.15% increase over the 52 week low of $2.16.

SJT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). SJT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.11.

