San ju San Financial Group Reports Strong Profit Growth

San ju San Financial Group, Inc. (JP:7322) has released an update.
San ju San Financial Group, Inc. reported a 6.6% increase in ordinary revenues and a significant 64.8% rise in ordinary profit for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also grew by 22.2%, reflecting strong financial performance. However, the comprehensive income saw a decline, highlighting some challenges in the period.
