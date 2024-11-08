News & Insights

San ju San Financial Group Reports Strong Profit Growth

November 08, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

San ju San Financial Group, Inc. (JP:7322) has released an update.

San ju San Financial Group, Inc. reported a 6.6% increase in ordinary revenues and a significant 64.8% rise in ordinary profit for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also grew by 22.2%, reflecting strong financial performance. However, the comprehensive income saw a decline, highlighting some challenges in the period.

