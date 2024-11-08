San ju San Financial Group Reports Strong Profit Growth

San ju San Financial Group, Inc. (JP:7322) has released an update.

San ju San Financial Group, Inc. reported a 6.6% increase in ordinary revenues and a significant 64.8% rise in ordinary profit for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also grew by 22.2%, reflecting strong financial performance. However, the comprehensive income saw a decline, highlighting some challenges in the period.

For further insights into JP:7322 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.