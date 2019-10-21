San Jose to propose turning PG&E into giant customer-owned utility - WSJ

Adds PG&E response, background

Oct 21 (Reuters) - San Jose, California's third-biggest city, is proposing to convert PG&E Corp PCG.N into the country's largest customer-owned utility, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the city's mayor.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said in an interview to the WSJ the city served by PG&E hopes to persuade other cities and counties in coming weeks to line up behind the plan.

Liccardo had earlier indicated the same, last week, according to other media outlets. (https://bayareane.ws/2W3tFe9)

The plan is to strip PG&E of its status as an investor-owned company and turn it into a nonprofit, electric-and-gas cooperative, the Monday's report added.

Liccardo told the WSJ the time has come for the people dependent on PG&E for essential services to propose a new direction.

PG&E Corp said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that while the company hasn't seen the proposal the companies facilities are not for sale.

PG&E Corp had earlier this month rejected a $2.5 billion offer from San Francisco to buy the bankrupt Californian company's power lines and other infrastructure within the city, calling the offer inadequate.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 9880), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9880;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.