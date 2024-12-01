News & Insights

San-in Godo Bank’s Commitment to Sustainable Growth

December 01, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

San-in Godo Bank Ltd (JP:8381) has released an update.

San-in Godo Bank Ltd is committed to sustainable growth by enhancing its problem-solving capabilities and aligning with its management philosophy. The bank focuses on human resource development to support regional communities and customers, emphasizing trust, integrity, and community engagement. By fostering creativity and teamwork, San-in Godo aims to contribute to sustainable communities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

