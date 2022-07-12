US Markets
San Francisco reaches $54 million opioid settlement with Teva and Allergan

Brendan Pierson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

July 12 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc TEVA.TA and AbbVie's ABBV.N Allergan business unit reached a $58 million opioid settlement with the city of San Francisco over claims that they fueled an opioid epidemic in the city, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced.

