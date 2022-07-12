San Francisco reaches $54 million opioid settlement with Teva and Allergan

July 12 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc TEVA.TA and AbbVie's ABBV.N Allergan business unit reached a $58 million opioid settlement with the city of San Francisco over claims that they fueled an opioid epidemic in the city, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

