SAN-AI OBBLI to Repurchase Own Shares

SAN-AI OBBLI CO., LTD. has announced its decision to repurchase up to 1 million of its own shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and prepare for flexible capital strategies. The acquisition will be conducted at the Tokyo Stock Exchange with an estimated maximum expenditure of 1.96 billion yen.

