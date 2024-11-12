News & Insights

Stocks

SAN-AI OBBLI to Repurchase Own Shares

November 12, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SAN-AI OBBLI CO. LTD (JP:8097) has released an update.

SAN-AI OBBLI CO., LTD. has announced its decision to repurchase up to 1 million of its own shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and prepare for flexible capital strategies. The acquisition will be conducted at the Tokyo Stock Exchange with an estimated maximum expenditure of 1.96 billion yen.

For further insights into JP:8097 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.