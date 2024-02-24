Samvardhana Motherson International (NSEI:MOTHERSON) Price Target Increased by 14.13% to 132.22

The average one-year price target for Samvardhana Motherson International (NSEI:MOTHERSON) has been revised to 132.22 / share. This is an increase of 14.13% from the prior estimate of 115.85 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from the latest reported closing price of 115.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samvardhana Motherson International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOTHERSON is 0.13%, an increase of 16.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 205,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,398K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,971K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOTHERSON by 3.82% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,106K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,795K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOTHERSON by 5.61% over the last quarter.

CVMAX - Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 23,747K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,330K shares, representing a decrease of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOTHERSON by 6.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 21,695K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,268K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOTHERSON by 3.31% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 14,213K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,239K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOTHERSON by 10.74% over the last quarter.

