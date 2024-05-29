Samurai 2K Aerosol Reports Fire Incident, Assures Recovery

Samurai 2K Aerosol Ltd. (SG:Y8E) has released an update.

Samurai 2K Aerosol Ltd. has reported a fire incident at its Skudai, Johor Bahru premises on the evening of May 27, 2024, which was extinguished without any casualties. The company has initiated recovery efforts for its affected warehouse and production facilities to minimize business disruption and confirmed that its assets and potential income loss are covered by insurance. The financial impact on the year’s results is being assessed, and the company will update shareholders on any significant developments.

