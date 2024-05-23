News & Insights

Samuel Terry Gains Substantial Stake in Omni Bridgeway

May 23, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.

Samuel Terry Asset Management Pty Ltd has emerged as a substantial holder in Omni Bridgeway Limited, acquiring a 5.80% voting power with 16,350,000 ordinary shares. The shares were accumulated through various transactions over the months leading up to May 21, 2024, with prices per share ranging from $0.7250 to $1.6938. The registered holder of these securities is J.P. Morgan Nominees Australia Pty Limited.

