Samuel Maclin Is The Independent Director of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) And Just Spent US$272k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Samuel Maclin, recently paid US$136 per share to buy US$272k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Kimberly-Clark Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Samuel Maclin is the biggest insider purchase of Kimberly-Clark shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$139. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Kimberly-Clark share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Kimberly-Clark insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:KMB Insider Trading Volume January 30th 2022

Kimberly-Clark is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Kimberly-Clark Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Kimberly-Clark insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$44m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kimberly-Clark Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Kimberly-Clark insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kimberly-Clark. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kimberly-Clark you should know about.

Of course Kimberly-Clark may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.