Samuel Adams Launches The Spot Clock to Enhance Game Day Experience with American Light Beer

Samuel Adams launches The Spot Clock, allowing fans to secure seating during games while enjoying American Light beer.

Boston, MA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Samuel Adams



, America’s #1 most trusted craft beer brand



[1]



, commemorates the nationwide launch of its award-winning Samuel Adams



American Light



by putting an end to the disruptive behavior affecting gametime viewing enjoyment: seat jockeying.





According to a recent survey, over half of U.S. adults attend game-day viewing parties, and three-quarters of them battle for a good seat



[2]



. That’s why Samuel Adams American Light has introduced a clever solution to put an end to all seat squabbles: The Spot Clock.





This March, basketball fans can forget calling “fives” and start locking in their premium seats with The Spot Clock from American Light. Inspired by the shot clock, which times possession on the court, The Spot Clock times seat possession, giving fans up to two minutes to grab their next cold American Light without losing their spot.





“Basketball fans shouldn’t have to risk losing their prime seat when getting up to score another round – just like they shouldn’t have to sacrifice flavor and taste to enjoy a light beer,” said Lauren Price, head of brand, Samuel Adams. “That’s why we created The Spot Clock – so they can lock in their spot, enjoy an American Light, and let their only worry be a busted bracket.”





Distinctly American and awarded America’s Most Premium Light Beer, this light craft lager is a crisp, refreshing, great-tasting, easy-to-drink beer perfect to upgrade everyday drinking occasions. With an ABV of 4.2% and just 115 calories, Samuel Adams American Light is made with 100% American ingredients sourced from independent local farmers, including barley from Montana and Hops from Washington State, and doesn't compromise on flavor.





Anyone 21+ who wants to lock in their seat can go to



AmericanLightSeatSaver.com



, start The Spot Clock and let their phone officially save their premium spot for up to two minutes while they grab another round. When they return, their seat is saved, and American Light is secured. If the clock runs out before they return, the seat is up for grabs. The Spot Clock can be restarted any time during the game – because a premium seat goes hand-in-hand with America’s Most Premium Light Beer.





Samuel Adams American Light is available in 12 oz. six-packs, 12-packs, 24oz. cans, and on draft in select locations nationwide. Drinkers nationwide can find it in their area by visiting



https://www.samueladams.com/find-a-sam



.





For more information about Samuel Adams American Light, please visit



samueladams.com



or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media.







ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER







Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit



www.SamuelAdams.com



ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY







The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at



bostonbeer.com



[1]



Morning Consult Brand Intelligence, Most Trusted Brands 2024 Report, June 2024.







[2]



HUNTER surveyed 1,000 individuals, aged 18+, between November 7-8, 2024, using the Suzy™ on-demand consumer research platform. Weighting was applied to the total sample by age, gender and region in accordance with the current U.S. adult population.







