Samuel Adams and Boston Red Sox Extend Official Beer Partnership Through 2035

Samuel Adams renews partnership with Boston Red Sox, remaining their Official Beer through 2035, enhancing fan experiences at Fenway Park.

Samuel Adams has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Boston Red Sox, continuing as the team's Official Beer for the next decade. This collaboration, which began in 2018, highlights the deep-rooted connection the brand has with Boston and Fenway Park, reinforcing both entities' commitment to the community. As part of the renewed agreement, Sam Adams and other Boston Beer brands, such as Angry Orchard and Truly, will be featured prominently at games and events. The local favorites, including the Sam Deck and Sammy’s On Third, will remain key destinations for fans. To celebrate the partnership, Sam Adams will host watch parties and launch a special ale called Grand Slam Adams for the season, further solidifying its influence and commitment to the Boston area.

Potential Positives

Renewed multiyear partnership with the Boston Red Sox, solidifying Samuel Adams as the team's Official Beer for the next decade, enhancing brand visibility and community connection.

Partnership now includes additional Boston Beer brands, expanding marketing and promotional opportunities within the large fanbase of the Red Sox.

Introduction of a special ale, Grand Slam Adams, tailored for the baseball season, showcasing brand innovation and alignment with local culture.

Commitment to community impact through charitable initiatives and events, reinforcing Samuel Adams' position as a socially responsible brand in New England.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any mention of financial details or expected economic benefits from the renewed partnership, which may raise concerns about the partnership's potential return on investment.

There is no information provided regarding any efforts to address declining sales or market challenges the brand may be facing, which could suggest a lack of proactive strategic planning.

The focus on local partnerships and community involvement might not sufficiently address broader market competition or the need for innovative marketing strategies to attract new consumers.

FAQ

What is the duration of the renewed partnership between Samuel Adams and the Boston Red Sox?

The renewed partnership will last for the next decade, extending through 2035.

Is Samuel Adams the official beer of the Boston Red Sox?

Yes, Samuel Adams is the Official Beer of the Boston Red Sox.

What special events are planned for fans during the partnership?

Sam Adams will host watch parties at their Downtown Boston Taproom and Boston Brewery throughout the baseball season.

What new beer is created for the Red Sox season?

Sam Adams is brewing Grand Slam Adams, a Kolsch-style ale featuring the official Red Sox logo.

How does Samuel Adams support the local community?

Samuel Adams donates beer and proceeds to local charities and has been the official beer of the Boston Marathon.

Boston, MA, July 11, 2025



Samuel Adams



, the #1 brand known for offering variety and seasonality



[1]



, has renewed its multiyear partnership with the Boston Red Sox, remaining the team’s Official Beer for the next decade. This partnership with Boston Beer Company’s flagship brand has been a fan favorite since 2018, when Sam Adams became the first American craft brewer to enter a partnership with a big-league franchise for this length of time and at this level. The partnership will also include Boston Beer brands Angry Orchard, Truly, and Twisted Tea.





“Born and brewed in Boston, Sam Adams has always been more than just a beer – it’s a reflection of the city’s bold character, rich history, and unwavering pride,” said Lauren True, head of brand, Sam Adams. “Our roots run deep in this community, and we’re proud to be a part of the city’s culture and spirit – so much of which comes alive at Fenway Park. We’re honored to extend our partnership with the Red Sox and continue our presence at this legendary ballpark - a true Boston institution.”





The



Sam Deck



in right field, a local favorite where more than 275,000 fans have raised a pint of Sam Adams, will remain a go-to destination for game-day cheers. Fans can also keep the tradition going at



Sammy’s On Third



, the bar beneath the third base stands, which sold nearly 50,000 Sam Adams beers last season alone. From the iconic Boston Lager to seasonal classics like Summer Ale – and standout brews like American Light, New England Juicy IPA, the Massachusetts-exclusive Boston Brick Red, and Just the Haze Non-Alcoholic IPA – Sam Adams will offer a true taste of Boston with every sip.





“We are proud to renew our partnership with Samuel Adams, a brand that shares our deep roots in Boston and commitment to delivering a premium experience,” said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer, Boston Red Sox. “This long-term collaboration between two iconic local institutions reinforces our dedication to providing fans with the quality and tradition they expect at Fenway Park, and ensures we’ll continue building on that experience for years to come.”





To celebrate their ongoing collaboration, Sam Adams will be hosting watch parties throughout the baseball season at the Downtown Boston Taproom and Boston Brewery. Fans can catch the games on big screens at both locations, as well as at the Beer Garden bar at the Boston Brewery. Sam Adams is also brewing Grand Slam Adams – a crisp, easy-drinking Kolsch-style ale made specially for Sox season and featuring the official Red Sox logo on the can.





Sam Adams is committed to making a meaningful impact in New England. It has been the official beer of the Boston Marathon for several years, and over the years has brewed limited-edition beers with hometown athlete legends such as Derrick White and Brad Marchand. Since opening the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, the brewer has donated beer and tour proceeds to support hundreds of local and regional charities as part of its commitment as a New England neighbor.





For more information regarding the Samuel Adams and Boston Red Sox partnership, visit:





www.SamuelAdams.com





ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER







Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit



www.SamuelAdams.com



or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer







ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY







The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.











[1]



Quantilope Brand Health Tracking, March 2025.







Attachment





