Samudera Shipping Leadership Refresh at AGM

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Marina Bay Sands, where it announced the resignation of three long-serving Independent Directors in compliance with SGX-ST Listing Rules. The meeting also marked the appointment of three new Independent Directors, signifying a refresh in the company’s leadership. Shareholders and company executives were present, with the proceedings led by Chairman Mr Masli Mulia and oversight by audit partner Ernst & Young LLP.

