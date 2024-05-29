News & Insights

Stocks

Samudera Shipping Leadership Refresh at AGM

May 29, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (SG:S56) has released an update.

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Marina Bay Sands, where it announced the resignation of three long-serving Independent Directors in compliance with SGX-ST Listing Rules. The meeting also marked the appointment of three new Independent Directors, signifying a refresh in the company’s leadership. Shareholders and company executives were present, with the proceedings led by Chairman Mr Masli Mulia and oversight by audit partner Ernst & Young LLP.

