Samudera Shipping Holds Successful EGM

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (SG:S56) has released an update.

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd successfully convened an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, with key directors and shareholders in attendance. The meeting was officially opened by Chairman Mr. Masli Mulia at 11.25 a.m. following the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders consented to proceed with the agenda based on the Notice issued on April 12, 2024.

For further insights into SG:S56 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.