Samudera Shipping Holds Successful EGM

May 29, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (SG:S56) has released an update.

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd successfully convened an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, with key directors and shareholders in attendance. The meeting was officially opened by Chairman Mr. Masli Mulia at 11.25 a.m. following the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders consented to proceed with the agenda based on the Notice issued on April 12, 2024.

