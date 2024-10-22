News & Insights

Samty Residential Supports Parent Company’s Tender Offer

October 22, 2024 — 01:23 am EDT

Samty Residential Investment Corp. (JP:3459) has released an update.

Samty Residential Investment Corp. announces that its parent company, Samty Holdings Co., Ltd., has expressed support for a tender offer by Song Bidco G.K. for its common shares. The tender offer is underway, and results will be announced once available. Despite the tender offer, Samty Co., Ltd.’s role as sponsor remains unchanged, with ongoing efforts to expand assets and increase unitholder value.

