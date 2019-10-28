Samsung's Space Satellite Crash-lands In Rural Michigan Neighborhood

(RTTNews) - A Samsung pseudo-satellite crash-landed on a Michigan woman's rural property Saturday morning, according to local media reports.

Nancy Welke, the owner of the rural property, said that she heard a loud crash outside her home in Gratiot County around 8.45 a.m., just as she and her husband Dan were going to let their horses out, the Gratiot County Herald reported.

According to Gratiot County Central Dispatch officials, the roadway where the "satellite" fell was closed by the fire department for 30 minutes as a large balloon was caught in live power lines.

The "Samsung SpaceSelfie" project is designed to allow Samsung consumers a chance to get their pictures with a backdrop of space via a Galaxy S10 5G smartphone launched into space in a high-altitude balloon.

According to Samsung, the SpaceSelfie project saw a Galaxy S10 5G lifted 65,000 feet above the earth using a super-pressure helium balloon. The high-altitude balloon is half the size of a basketball court and carries a bespoke payload box in which the S10 5G phone is held.

Samsung consumers get a chance to receive a photo of their face in space by taking a selfie using their own smartphone and uploading it to Samsung's "Mission Control" website.

Images will then be selected at random, displayed on the SpaceSelfie project's Galaxy S10 5G screen and captured using a unique view of planet earth as the backdrop. This photo will be sent back to earth for its owner to share on social media.

In response to news of the crash-landing of the SpaceSelfie balloon, Samsung said that the landing was planned and no injuries occurred when it landed.

"Earlier today, Samsung Europe's SpaceSelfie balloon came back down to earth. During this planned descent of the balloon to land in the U.S., weather conditions resulted in an early soft landing in a selected rural area," Samsung said in a statement.

