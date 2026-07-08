Samsung's Preliminary Quarterly Profit Just Jumped 19-Fold -- and Micron Stock Fell on the News. Here's Why.

Key Points

Samsung estimated a record second-quarter operating profit of about 89.4 trillion won -- a more than 19-fold increase from a year ago.

Micron shares fell sharply on Tuesday, following the announcement.

Micron's most recent quarterly revenue rose 346% year over year, and management guided for an even bigger quarter ahead.

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Samsung Electronics (OTC: SSNLF) just issued preliminary results pointing to the most profitable quarter in its history. The South Korean electronics giant said Tuesday that it expects second-quarter operating profit of about 89.4 trillion won, or roughly $58 billion. That is a more than 19-fold jump from a year ago. And revenue is expected to come in around 171 trillion won, up about 129% year over year. The surge was driven by strong demand for high-bandwidth memory and high-capacity DRAM -- both fueled by heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

And memory stocks fell on the news. Samsung's own shares sank more than 10% at one point in Seoul on the news. Micron (NASDAQ: MU), the biggest U.S. memory maker, fell just as sharply. Storage specialists Western Digital and Sandisk slid right alongside it.

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A 19-fold profit jump from the world's largest memory chipmaker should have lifted the whole sector. Instead, it dragged the group lower. So, why the backward reaction?

Priced in, and then some

The simplest explanation is that investors already expected numbers like these. Micron stock has soared about 242% in 2026 as of this writing, and it crossed $1 trillion in market value along the way. A run like that doesn't happen unless the market is already counting on blowout results quarter after quarter.

And Micron has been delivering them. In its fiscal third quarter (the period ended May 28, 2026), revenue soared 346% year over year to a record $41.5 billion. That was up 74% from the prior quarter alone, so the growth is still accelerating, not fading. Additionally, its adjusted earnings per share came in at $25.11, and the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin reached a remarkable 84.9%.

Even more, Micron's outlook was arguably even better than the quarter. Management guided for fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of about $50 billion, up from $41.5 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of roughly $31.

And its cash generation is just as striking. Micron generated about $18.3 billion of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter, even as it poured money into new capacity. Of course, the company still pays a token dividend of just $0.15 a share. But most of its cash is being reinvested in the boom.

"Micron's record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era," said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings release.

When Samsung confirmed Tuesday that the memory boom is still raging, it didn't tell investors anything they hadn't already bet on.

The peak-cycle debate

There is a second, more worrying reading of the sell-off. Some investors may be starting to wonder whether earnings like these are as good as it gets.

Memory is a deeply cyclical industry. When supply eventually catches up with demand, prices and profits can fall fast. And historically, the bigger the boom, the harder the bust tends to be.

Micron's valuation captures that unease. After its premarket decline, the stock trades at about 21 times trailing earnings. But look at the forward math and the picture changes. If the company delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter guidance, earnings per share for that single quarter would annualize to more than $120. At about $935 per share, that works out to less than 8 times run rate earnings. In other words, the market is already pricing in a big drop in Micron's earnings power at some point. The only debate is when it comes.

For its part, Micron doesn't see the boom ending soon. The company said in its fiscal third-quarter update that it expects market tightness for DRAM and NAND to persist beyond 2027.

So what should Micron shareholders do with Tuesday's dip?

I don't think Samsung's blowout quarter is a reason to sell. Nothing in the report was bad news for Micron. If anything, it confirmed that memory demand remains extraordinary. But after a 242% run this year, I wouldn't chase the stock here either. A cheap-looking multiple on peak-cycle earnings can be a trap in this industry, and Tuesday's sell-off shows how fast sentiment can turn. Personally, I'll be sitting on the sidelines, hoping for an even more attractive entry point.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.