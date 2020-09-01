Samsung's new foldable phone is its biggest

US Markets

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's 005930.KS latest foldable smartphone is also its largest, offering users a tablet-size screen 12% bigger than its first Galaxy Fold.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the Galaxy Z Fold2's screen measures 7.6 inches (19.3 cm) when unfolded. The 5G compatible phone will also be Samsung's most expensive foldable, priced at $1,999 in the United States compared to $1,980 for the Galaxy Fold launched last year.

The new model, however, is facing a tough market with economic uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic cooling demand for high-end smartphones.

Despite the launch of its premium Galaxy S20 lineup in March, Samsung has fared particularly badly. Its second-quarter smartphone sales plummeted 30% and South Korean tech giant ceded its position as the world's biggest smartphone seller to Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, according to research firm Canalys.

Offered in two colours - mystic black and mystic bronze - the Galaxy Z Fold2 will go on sale on Sept. 18 in about 40 countries.

