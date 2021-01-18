Markets

Samsung's Lee Jae Yong Sentenced To Prison In Bribery Scandal

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lee Jae Yong, Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics, has been sentenced to 2.5 years of imprisonment by a Court in South Korea. The judgment was issued in a bribery case which was a retrial of a prior case involving former President Park Geun-hye.

In 2017, Lee Jae Yong was jailed as he was found guilty in the bribery scandal. After one year, he was released as the tenure of his punishment was suspended. The Supreme Court in South Korea ordered a new trial in the case in 2019.

Lee Jae Yong is the de facto head of Samsung Electronics. His father Lee Kun-hee was the Chairman of Samsung Group. Lee Kun-hee passed away in October, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular