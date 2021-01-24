Samsung's Jay Y. Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court - Yonhap

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee's lawyer.

The lawyer's firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.