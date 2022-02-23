Samsung’s Innovation Leads to Repurposed Ocean Plastics

Samsung Electronics continues to forward innovation in its industry, this time creating a new material that will recycle ocean-bound plastics into its full line of Galaxy phones, as announced in a press release on the Samsung website.

The South Korean company will be repurposing discarded fishing nets headed for the ocean into plastics that will be debuting in their new Galaxy products and eventually crossing over into the full lineup of phones.

“These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper. With this transformation, the future of Galaxy technology will bring leading product design and deliver better environmental impact,” the company writes.

There are currently over 640,000 tons of fishing nets that are dumped or left in the ocean every single year, which can trap marine life, lead to coral reef damage, as well as ultimately crossing over into our water and food sources. By collecting and repurposing the fishing nets, Samsung is able to make visible contributions to improving the environment while also creating sustainable products.

“Repurposing ocean-bound plastics is just the first step in our collective mission to address the climate crisis, and Samsung looks forward to using our scale, innovation, and open collaboration to uncover additional solutions,” Samsung writes.

