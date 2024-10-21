Samsung’s HBM3E delays spark rumors of Nvidia tension, DigiTimes reports

Samsung (SSNLF) has been unable to obtain Nvidia’s (NVDA) certification for its fifth-generation high-bandwidth memory, the HBM3E, for almost a year, leading to speculation about the reasons behind this, with some attributing it to the history of tensions between the two companies, DigiTimes’ Amy Fan and Jack Wu report.

