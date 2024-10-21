News & Insights

Stocks

Samsung’s HBM3E delays spark rumors of Nvidia tension, DigiTimes reports

October 21, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Samsung (SSNLF) has been unable to obtain Nvidia’s (NVDA) certification for its fifth-generation high-bandwidth memory, the HBM3E, for almost a year, leading to speculation about the reasons behind this, with some attributing it to the history of tensions between the two companies, DigiTimes’ Amy Fan and Jack Wu report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SSNLF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.