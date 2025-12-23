Samsung's HARMAN To Buy ADAS Business Of ZF Group For EUR 1.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - HARMAN International, an automotive technology and lifestyle audio unit of Korean electronics major Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF.OB), Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS business of ZF group for 1.5 billion euro.

ADAS provides compute solutions, smart cameras, radars and software functions which Harman expects to integrate into its centralized compute and digital cockpit roadmap, enabling OEMs to deploy more scalable, safety-integrated vehicle architectures.

"Since acquiring HARMAN in 2017, the company has scaled its automotive and audio business from $7 billion to more than $11 billion today. Adding ZF's ADAS capabilities builds on that momentum. HARMAN will further expand its technology foundation to deliver safer, more intelligent, and more intuitive in-vehicle experiences. This acquisition reinforces HARMAN's leadership in the industry's transformation and underscores Samsung's long term commitment to the future of mobility.", said Young Sohn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, HARMAN and Senior Advisor, Samsung Electronics.

As per the agreement terms, around 3750 ZF employees across Europe the Americas and Asia are expected to transition to HARMAN upon transaction close which is expected to happen in the second half of 2026.

On Tuesday, Samsung shares closed at 111,500 KRW, up 0.90% on the Korean Stock Exchange.

