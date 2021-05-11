Samsung will attend Barcelona's World Mobile Congress remotely - La Vanguardia

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean mobile handset manufacturer Samsung Electronics will not be present at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona next month and will attend remotely because of concerns over covid, newspaper La Vanguardia said on Tuesday.

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korean mobile handset manufacturer Samsung Electronics 005930.KS will not be present at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona next month and will attend remotely because of concerns over covid, newspaper La Vanguardia said on Tuesday.

The 2020 edition of the world's largest mobile telephone industry event, usually held each year in Barcelona in February, was cancelled because of the pandemic and postponed to late June 2021.

World Mobile Congress organisers could not immediately comment and Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Additional reporting by Supanthan Mukherjee and Clara-Laeila Laudette Editing by Ingrid Mealander)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More