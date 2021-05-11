Samsung will attend Barcelona's World Mobile Congress remotely

Adds company statement

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korean mobile handset manufacturer Samsung Electronics 005930.KSsaid on Tuesday it will not be present at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona next month, becoming the latest major company todecide to attend the event remotely because of concerns over covid.

"The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is our number one priority, so we have made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting in-person at this year’s Mobile World Congress," Samsung said in an emailed statement.

The 2020 edition of the world's largest mobile telephone industry event, usually held each year in Barcelona in February, was cancelled because of the pandemic and postponed to late June 2021.

Other companies including Ericsson have also said they would attend the congress remotely.

