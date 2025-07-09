Markets

Samsung Unveils Next-Gen AI-Powered Galaxy Z Fold7 And Z Flip7

July 09, 2025 — 12:37 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L), Wednesday has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, its most advanced foldables yet, combining cutting-edge Galaxy AI, powerful hardware, and sleek, durable design. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest Fold to date, offering a seamless blend of smartphone portability and tablet-like productivity. With an expansive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, upgraded Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and 200MP wide camera, the Fold7 delivers immersive multitasking, creative tools like Generative Edit, and pro-level photography. It also features enhanced durability with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a Titanium layer, and a restructured FlexHinge. The Galaxy Z Flip7, meanwhile, redefines compact with a larger 4.1-inch FlexWindow, AI-powered voice assistant Gemini Live, and a 4,300mAh battery all in a sleek, 188g design. Its dual-camera system and AI enhancements enable powerful selfies and one-handed interaction, while new personalization options make it a stylish, smart companion. Both devices run One UI 8 on Android 16, offering on-device AI, secure Knox protections, and smarter multitasking. Pre-orders begin July 9, with general availability from July 25.

