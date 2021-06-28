Commodities
Samsung unveils new smartwatch interface

BARCELONA, June 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Monday unveiled its new smartwatch interface at the Mobile World conference, for the operating system it co-developed with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google.

The One UI Watch interface will come with the new Galaxy Watch for a more seamless experience between the smartwatch and Android smartphones, the company said in a statement.

Activities on the watch will be replicated on linked mobile devices. For example, if an user installs watch-compatible apps on a smartphone, they will be downloaded onto the smartwatch as well.

Later this year, Samsung will introduce a new design tool to make it easier for designers to create new watch faces, it added.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Clara-Laeila Laudette in Barcelona; Editing by Richard Chang)

