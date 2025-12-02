Samsung Unveils Its First Tri-Folding Smartphone Galaxy Z TriFold

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF.OB) on Tuesday unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first tri-folding smartphone that aims to take mobile AI and foldable tech to the next level.

This device unfolds twice to reveal a stunning 10-inch display, combining the convenience of a phone with the functionality of a tablet.

The Z TriFold, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy, boasts an impressive 200-megapixel main camera, dual 10-megapixel front cameras, and a hefty 5,600 mAh three-cell battery, the biggest that Samsung's ever used in a foldable device.

With its revamped Armor FlexHinge and titanium hinge housing, it's built to handle the new multi-fold design, and there's also a reinforced display layer for added durability.

Inside, the 10-inch screen acts like three separate 6.5-inch panels, making it super easy to multitask with multiple apps side-by-side. Plus, it supports standalone Samsung DeX, which lets you create up to four workspaces and connect to an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard for a full desktop experience.

Samsung has really fine-tuned its AI features for this large display, including tools like Photo Assist for editing and multimodal Gemini Live.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is set to launch on December 12 in Korea, and then it'll roll out to China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.S. Customers will also get a six-month Google AI Pro trial and a one-time 50 percent discount on display repairs.

