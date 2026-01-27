Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition For Athletes Competing At Milano Cortina 2026

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) has introduced the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition, a specialized smartphone designed exclusively for athletes competing at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026.

This device will be provided to nearly 3,800 Olympians and Paralympians from around 90 countries, supporting them throughout their Games-time experience.

The Olympic Edition will play a central role in official podium celebrations through the new Victory Selfie feature, which will debut at the Winter Games and expand to team sport competitions.

Samsung is also launching the Victory Profile, a storytelling initiative featuring portraits captured with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing select athletes to showcase their personalities and passions beyond the podium.

Designed to cater to the fast-paced, multilingual, and high-pressure environments of the Games, the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition combines a compact foldable design with Galaxy AI and an edge-to-edge FlexWindow.

Key features include a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel wide lens, AI-powered photo editing tools, real-time on-device translation, and personalized daily updates through the Now Brief.

The device features a custom design inspired by Milano Cortina 2026, with a signature blue finish, gold metal frame, and victory-themed accessories.

Each Olympic Edition comes preloaded with Olympic-themed wallpapers and a curated set of apps, including the Galaxy Athlete Card for connecting with other competitors, Athlete365 for performance and mental health support, and a 100GB 5G eSIM for complimentary connectivity during the Games.

Samsung, a longtime supporter of athletes through mobile innovation, will distribute the Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition in Olympic Villages starting January 30, 2026.

On-site Samsung Open Stations will provide technical support throughout the Winter Games.

SSNLF is currently trading at $65.21 on the OTC Markets.

