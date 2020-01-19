Samsung Unveils AirDresser To Refresh And Sanitize Clothes Without Washing

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics has launched its AirDresser in markets around the world, including the U.K. and Russia. The new Appliance refreshes and sanitizes clothes without washing.

AirDresser removes odors and wrinkles, offering cost-effective, time-saving home laundry solution, the company said in a statement.

AirDresser uses powerful air and steam to remove dust and germs, refreshing and sanitizing clothes to provide easy and convenient garment care.

According to the company, AirDresser uses its Deodorizing Filter function to freshen clothes, breaking down the odor-causing particles caused by sweat, tobacco, and food, while preventing unpleasant smells from building up inside the unit.

The company stated that self clean technology dehumidifies, sanitizes, and deodorizes the interior of the AirDresser without requiring harsh or costly detergents by cleaning with a combination of heat, air, and steam. It even notifies users whenever it needs cleaning every 40 cycles.

