Samsung to set up chip packaging research facility in Japan

December 20, 2023 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by Sam Nussey and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

By Sam Nussey and Joyce Lee

TOKYO/SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS will invest around 40 billion yen ($280 million) over five years in a facility for research into advanced chip packaging it will set up in Japan, according to an announcement by the city of Yokohama.

Reuters reported in March that Samsung was looking at establishing a packaging facility in Kanagawa prefecture, where it already has a research and development centre, to deepen ties with Japanese makers of chipmaking equipment and materials.

The investment comes at a time of easing tensions between South Korea and Japan as the United States encourages allies to work together to counter China's growing technological prowess.

