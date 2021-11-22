Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 bln chip plant - WSJ

Adds Samsung Electronics statement, background

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS plans to build its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was scheduled to make an "economic announcement" on Tuesday, the report said.

Samsung Electronics said in a statement to Reuters that a final decision on the location had not yet been made.

A site in Texas's Williamson County, near the city of Taylor, offered a better incentives package among the sites Samsung was considering, sources previously told Reuters.

The new plant is set to make advanced logic chips.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Stephen Coates)

